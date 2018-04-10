Married at First Sight's Shawniece and Jephte Have Explosive Fight Ahead of Decision Day

As decision day looms over the Married at First Sight couples, fan-favorite newlyweds Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre have a screaming match on their way home from a trip that was supposed to bring them closer.

“When I tried to talk to you earlier you didn’t want to pay me no attention,” says Jackson, who’s giving her husband a bit of the silent treatment, in a sneak peek of this week’s episode (shared exclusively with PEOPLE). Retorts Pierre: “I tried. What’s wrong with you?”

The situation quickly escalates as Pierre tells his wife she ruined their weekend.

“You turned a great weekend into s—,” he says. “You turned a happy situation into something negative and turned it around into our whole relationship!”

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Though Jackson tries to explain she needs “togetherness” from him and has been “patient” with him “from day one,” that only makes Pierre even more heated.

“You can’t take me into your perspective ’cause you don’t know what the f— I’m going through,” he says. “I don’t tell you about it because I don’t trust you and I don’t trust you because it’s been seven weeks.”

After Jackson tells him she “can’t be in a marriage moving by myself,” Pierre mutters: “Maybe we shouldn’t be together then.”

The latest episode of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.