Married at First Sight's Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre Have Babies on the Brain

They got off to a rocky start, but Married at First Sight‘s Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre are now planning a family.

In a sneak peek of the latest episode of Lifetime’s hit show (produced by Kinetic Content), the newlyweds adorably bicker about what their future children will be named.

“Maybe if we have a son I’m gonna name him Jackson Pierre,” Jackson tells her husband, whom she met for the first time as she walked down the aisle several weeks ago.

“No!” says Pierre, 26, saying he would want their son to be named Jephte Jr.

Jackson, 29, appears on board with his suggestion but quickly exclaims “We can have more than one boy!”

“I can’t wait to have my own children,” Pierre — who is the eldest of 14 boys — says in an interview. “I can’t wait to be a father. I think we’ll both be loving parents, so I just can’t wait to bring a child into the world and raise him and watch him grow and send him off.”

To find out what other names the couple are considering for their children — including “LL Cool J” — watch the exclusive clip above.

The latest episode of Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.