Army Vet 'Scared' to Meet His Wife Because He's Unemployed in Married at First Sight Sneak Peek

It’s already nerve-wracking enough to marry a stranger, but one hopeful groom on the new season of Married at First Sight is even more nervous than usual to meet his future wife.

“Everyone thinks I should be freaking out. This theoretically is a good thing, but I’m also unemployed,” Jonathan Francetic, a 28-year-old army veteran, tells the camera. “At some point, I’ve gotta tell my wife I’m unemployed and I’m kinda scared. Forget the wedding, this is what’s making me nervous. It’s a bad first impression.”

The actual getting hitched part, however, seems like a breeze for Francetic, whose bride is 25-year-old commercial insurance adjuster Molly Duff.

Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

“Today is the day I marry a stranger. This is not a traditional marriage, but I’ve been single for way too long so honestly I think I’m just ready to meet my wife and get going with life,” says Francetic ahead of the ceremony.

Season 6 of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET after the Married at First Sight: Matchmaking Special.