First comes marriage, then comes love, then comes … divorce?

After following the couples on the fifth season of Married at First Sight through all their milestones — a wedding ceremony, a honeymoon and moving into their first home together — fans of Lifetime’s hit show (produced by Kinetic Content) will find out Thursday night if the newlyweds are staying hitched for life.

In a sneak peek of the finale (shared exclusively with PEOPLE), emotions are running high for all the former singles. After spending just weeks together, the couples are headed to Decision Day, where they will reveal to each other if they want to stay married or call it quits.

“I’m hoping for the best, but I also understand there’s been a lot that’s been going on, and the whole process is extremely stressful,” says Nate Duhon, who’s married to Sheila Downs. “I’ve learned I have a whole lot of patience, but I have to still learn how to completely be a husband. I’m starting to have second thoughts about being married to Sheila.”

Meanwhile, Downs reveals she would be “devastated” to hear Duhon say he wants a divorce. “I want a best friend and to hold somebody’s hand and take the journey through life together,” she says.

Cody Knapek is also torn, telling the camera he’s “still not happy” with his wife Danielle DeGroot. “I’m struggling internally to keep holding on. It’s hard, it’s so hard,” he says.

The couple fought over their lack of intimacy throughout their time together, and DeGroot also says she feels a “little bit of anxiousness settling in” over making a decision.

The season finale of Married at First Sight airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.