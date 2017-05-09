Is Married at First Sight: Second Chances' Vanessa Nelson Engaged? See the Huge Rock She's Wearing on THAT Finger!

Has Vanessa Nelson finally found her happily ever after?

The Married at First Sight alum divorced her match, Tres Russell, after their season of the show finished airing, but the corporate events manager is currently back on TV on Second Chances and dating multiple suitors in hopes of finding her true love.

Now, MAFS fans are buzzing that Nelson may be engaged again after she was spotted out and about in Atlanta on Sunday wearing one very telling accessory: a huge diamond ring on her ring finger. The show’s production company Kinetic Content declined to comment.

Whether or not Nelson has any happy news to share (or if she’s just sporting the bling to throw off fans), the reality star was in “good spirits” either way while enjoying quality time with her mom and sister at Mexican restaurant La Parilla, according to an onlooker.

“She took photos with some fans who recognized her, but you could tell she was trying to be incognito,” the fellow diner tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She was sitting at the table with a hat and sunglasses on through most of her meal.”

Married at First Sight: Second Chances airs Thursdays (10:15 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.