Married at First Sight: Highs and Lows from the Series' First Four Seasons
Here’s everything that’s gone right – and wrong – since the show kicked off in 2014
Posted on
Married at First Sight's Highs and Lows
Six more strangers are about to take the plunge on the upcoming season 5 of Married at First Sight, and while only time will tell whether their relationships are made to last, the new couples can certainly learn from their predecessors.
While some of the 12 marriages created by the series ended in divorce, others flourished into families. Here's everything that's gone right — and wrong — since the show kicked off in 2014.
Low: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Lose Their First Pregnancy
Things were going well for season 1 couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner in summer 2016: they had just renewed their vows, and two months later announced their first pregnancy. Less than two weeks after announcing their happy news in July 2016, however, Otis miscarried at four months.
"Not a day goes by that I don’t wake up thinking of you, Baby Hehner. I know I have to get back to 'normal life' but I just don't know how to," Jamie wrote on social media.
High: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Announce Their Rainbow Baby
In February, six months after the miscarriage of their son — when she was four months along — the married couple announced they were expecting. They found out on what was supposed to be their son's due date.
"I'd be lying if I didn’t add that we are also a bit fearful of losing our sweet little peanut, but we are choosing happiness and excitement over fear," Otis wrote when revealing their rainbow baby news.
Earlier this month, Otis hit the 15-week mark, revealing that her second pregnancy has been much healthier.
Low: Jessica Castro Claims Ryan De Nino Threatened Her Life
Jessica Castro's marriage to Ryan De Nino took a terrifying turn after their season's 2015 finale. Castro filed for a restraining order against De Nino, with her attorney Marc Rapaport telling PEOPLE that his client was "terrified for her life."
In November 2015, The New York Post reported that Castro was suing De Nino in the Queens Family Court for harassment, menacing and stalking.
High: David Norton and Vanessa Nelson Get a Second Chance at Love
David Norton and Vanessa Nelson — who both split from their season 3 matches — are getting another shot at love in a spin-off series, Married at First Sight: Second Chances. The show — which was filming in Atlanta last fall — follows Norton and Nelson as they date around under the guidance of the MAFS experts.
Low: Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast File for Divorce
Another couple bites the dust: after making it nearly a year, Sonia Granados and her husband Nick Pendergrast announced their plans to divorce last week.
The season 4 couple said in a joint statement, "We are sad to share that after almost a year of marriage, we have decided to separate and file for divorce. Thank you in advance for your love and support through this difficult time! We look forward to growing and continuing to learn about ourselves from what we still consider to be a meaningful experience with MAFS."
