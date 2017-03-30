Married at First Sight: Highs and Lows from the Series' First Four Seasons

Married at First Sight's Highs and Lows



Six more strangers are about to take the plunge on the upcoming season 5 of Married at First Sight, and while only time will tell whether their relationships are made to last, the new couples can certainly learn from their predecessors.

While some of the 12 marriages created by the series ended in divorce, others flourished into families. Here's everything that's gone right — and wrong — since the show kicked off in 2014.