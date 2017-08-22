Married at First Sight's Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot to Divorce After 1 Year of Marriage

Married at First Sight‘s Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot are calling it quits on their marriage.

“After a year of marriage, and much thought and consideration, we are deeply saddened to announce that we’ve decided to go our separate ways,” the reality stars — who met for the first time on their wedding day — tell PEOPLE exclusively in a statement. “We remain the closest of friends, and have enjoyed sharing our lives with our Married at First Sight family.”

“We want to thank the experts for their guidance and love throughout all of this. This process has only strengthened our belief that true love does exist!” continues the statement.

The couple wed last August and often battled on the show over DeGroot’s hesitation to consummate their marriage. Though they chose to stay married on the season finale of Lifetime’s hit show (produced by Kinetic Content), DeGroot revealed on the show’s reunion episode that she still hadn’t fallen for her husband.

“I still just don’t feel in love, I think, so it’s very hard for me to totally embrace it,” said the dietitian about their lack of intimacy even after cameras stopped rolling.

On Aug. 6, DeGroot shared a cute photo of her and Knapek. “A year ago today I walked down the aisle & met this awesome guy. And it’s been one wild ride ever since! Happy Anniversary @codyknapek,” she wrote, adding “PS- if you write a comment about sex I will probably delete it bc enough.”

The two other couples from the pair’s season — Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta, and Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon — are still going strong.

While none of the couples from the second and third season of the show worked out, fan favorites Courtney Hendrix-Carrion and Jason Carrion from the show’s inaugural season are still happily wed.

And most notably, Jamie Otis and her husband Doug Hehner, who also met and fell in love on the show’s first season, are set to welcome their first child together in the next couple of weeks.