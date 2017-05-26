Married at First Sight is back! On season 5 of Kinetic Content’s hit social experiment show, three couples meet for the first time at the altar just minutes before exchanging vows. The newlyweds (whose wedding portraits were taken by Mike Staff Productions) are alternating each week blogging exclusively about the ups and down of marriage for PEOPLE. Check back after every episode for the latest in their road to (possibly) happily ever after! This week’s blog comes from Cody Knapek, a 26-year-old entrepreneur, and his wife, Danielle DeGroot, a 30-year-old dietician.

CODY’S TAKE

What’s up, world?! Wow, what a rollercoaster! From getting married, going on a honeymoon in St. Thomas and now moving in together! I think to say it’s been a wild ride would be an understatement! Going into the move-in, I’m feeling pretty good about where Danielle and I are at. We have had some ups and downs, but I felt like we were able to communicate and work through those downs when we got back from the honeymoon, before we found a place together.

The first night with Danielle was interesting for sure. It was exciting to move in and get settled into our new home! We got Dude and Homie (Danielle’s dogs) and all of our stuff moved in and I’m ready to start this new chapter of my life with Danielle and “the boys.” By the time we were moved in, we were all ready for bed. I don’t remember that scene in the bedroom really going down like that with Danielle passing gas, but what I do remember is after the cameras left, I tried taking the lead and initiating some romance … and got the COLD SHOULDER. It was rough and definitely a blow to my confidence! I guess things weren’t as hashed out as well as I thought they were when we had that talk at my parent’s house.

The next morning, trying to get back on track, I’m trying to learn more about Danielle and what she needs from me as a husband to be fulfilled. I think the talk went really well and I feel like I’m starting to understand and realize what makes Danielle “tick.” We end the talk with a hug and apparently Dude and Homie aren’t so sure about me either, as they yelp in fear that I am attacking their momma! Haha!

The next scene, the dogs are the main point of discussion. The dogs are a little wild, but for me, it doesn’t worry me too much. I see the dogs as an opportunity for me to show Danielle I can be a good husband, step up, help her take care of them and show that I can “lead.” I can see the dogs mean the world to my wife and because of that, they mean the world to me!

We end the episode with Danielle and I having our families over. It’s great having them over and seeing everyone so supportive and getting along so well. It definitely gives me hope that Danielle and I can grow into something that lasts forever. There is a Charlie and Angie sighting and I am so happy that they are hitting it off so well! While we are eating, Angie gets some alone time with me and she gives me a full-on interrogation of my life history! I’m completely okay with it; I would expect my friends to do the same thing if they had a chance to interrogate Danielle. I thought it went pretty well, but after watching Angie’s interview, I get the vibe that she’s not a big believer that I can be a great husband! We have only been living in the same house for three days — now, give your friend’s husband a little time to prove himself!

We end the night with Danielle having plans to go out with Angie and for myself to meet up with a couple of my friends in the city and have a “guy’s night.” Unfortunately, filming went longer than expected and I wasn’t able to catch the last train to Chicago and it completely derailed my plans. I was pretty upset about it because with everything going on, I haven’t really been able to spend any time with them and was looking forward to it. Seeing Danielle questioning if I’m going to be a good husband or not because I was upset about it kind of has me feeling like I’m walking on eggshells and that she is almost looking for reasons to find why our marriage shouldn’t work.

At the end of the day, even knowing we aren’t really in the best place right now, I’m not giving up. I made a commitment in front of God, my family, and my friends — and I take marriage very seriously. No one said this “marrying a stranger” thing was going to be easy and I’m willing to work past the speed bumps along the way in order to keep my commitment. I just hope Danielle feels the same way, too!

See you next time!

Cody

DANIELLE’S TAKE

A little background you don’t get to see … we got in from the honeymoon in the middle of the night and I went to work the next day on two hours of sleep. Then, we had to move in the next day and I had to continue working because I used all of my time off for the last-minute honeymoon! So, despite the stress of recently getting married and moving, I was literally EXHAUSTED that week. Yes, my dogs are rowdy as heck, but I love them to pieces. They have anxiety to begin with, so a big move like this was NOT easy. It wasn’t really that they needed to get used to Cody, but more so to moving into a new home with a camera crew!

And, okay … I DID NOT FART!! Cody’s got jokes for days, but I would own it if I did and I did NOT! LOL. Fart jokes aside, Cody and I did laugh hysterically like that and goof around in our rare down time.

I think what I was trying to convey to Cody is that I find it sexy when someone can teach me something or inspire me and take initiative. A couple should help each other grow. I feel I was very open and honest in the matching process regarding that so when I began to question whether Cody had those qualities or not, it dimmed the spark a bit. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong on my part, but chemistry and attraction are such tricky, tricky things. Either way, Cody and I both knew this wasn’t dating, this was marriage. In marriage you can’t just ghost fade away at the first sign of trouble. You have to learn to communicate, even when it’s uncomfortable or you risk hurting the other person’s feelings. It’s necessary so that you can learn, not how to change the other person, but how to grow together.

FROM COINAGE: The True Cost of TV Apartments

One area Cody and I were compatible in from the start was pizza!! The housewarming was fun because I love mine and Cody’s family so much and they’re all great together. Cody’s mom is the coolest and she was so easy to talk to. Love seeing my pops crack jokes. My parents really are relationship goals to me. Angie is basically my honorary sister and she was making sure her friend was going to be well taken care of. I think it’s funny and cute that she grilled Cody — and I think Cody was a good sport.

When Cody was on the couch and cancelled plans, I didn’t understand. He missed the train, but there were other trains after and I had been looking forward to us having a night out — sans cameras! I thought him having a guys’ night might make him feel more himself and I could get to see the “real Cody” more that he’d been referring to. I think questioning whether he’s the guy for me at this point was maybe premature, but totally natural. A lot of thoughts and emotions pop up when you marry a stranger! What matters is how you work through it.

Married at First Sight airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.