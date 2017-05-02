Married at First Sight's Anthony D'Amico Butts Heads with His New Bride's Meddling Family

Anthony D’Amico doesn’t want his new bride’s family sharing too much of their opinion about the couple’s marriage.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Married at First Sight, Anthony and his wife, Ashley Petta, who met and married on season 5 of Kinetic Content’s hit social experiment show, go for a kayak ride during their honeymoon.

Unfortunately, it’s not completely smooth sailing for the couple when D’Amico notices how much Petta’s sister, Lauryn, openly shares her opinion.

“I was able to pull Ashley out of her comfort zone,” says marketing executive D’Amico, 33. “But once we started getting out there, I could see that we were getting waves from boats and some of the different watercrafts out there.”

“It’s getting bumpy!” Petta says. “I don’t feel stable at all.”

Upon noticing that Petta doesn’t now how to balance properly on the kayak, D’Amico instructs her how to lean.

“Right now, a shark could come and think that we are that fish that my sister keeps telling me about,” Petta tells her husband about her fears of being out in the open water. “I mean, it totally makes sense.”

“No it doesn’t make sense. When’s the last time you’ve seen a big orange and red fish?” he tells her. “I need to have a good talking with your sister.”

After returning to shore, D’Amico admits that he needs to “talk with this Lauryn because she has already voiced her opinion when it comes to my marriage.”

During a previous family lunch, Lauryn said that she wanted the couple to move in with one another, which D’Amico told her was “under consideration.”

“Letting family and friends really chime in on a relationship too much can be harmful to it,” says D’Amico. “Just stay out of our head.”

“[Lauryn] needs to realize that this is my wife now,” says D’Amico. “If we’re continuing this journey long-term, which I’m 100 percent hoping we are, she can’t just jump in and freak us out or anything like that.”

