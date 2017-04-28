MAFS' Anthony D'Amico on His 'Great Chemistry' with Ashley Petta: 'She's an Absolute Knockout'

Married at First Sight is back! On season 5 of Kinetic Content’s hit social experiment show, three couples meet for the first time at the altar just minutes before exchanging vows. The newlyweds (whose wedding portraits were taken by Mike Staff Productions) are alternating each week blogging exclusively about the ups and down of marriage for PEOPLE. Check back after every episode for the latest in their road to (possibly) happily ever after! This week’s blog comes from Anthony D’Amico, a 33-year-old sales and marketing professional who’s ready for kids, and Ashley Petta, a 30-year-old restaurant manager who’s been single for the past two years.

ASHLEY’S TAKE

So, about the wedding night … I was very happy with my new husband. He has such a cute little face! I felt very comfortable spending the night with him. Oddly enough, it felt pretty natural. After all the nerves and running around of the day, I was very tired and knew we weren’t going to do anything more than sleep, so there was really no pressure there.

The morning after was really special because he finally explained what his wedding gift meant and I thought it was so sweet! When I first got the necklace on our wedding day, I really didn’t know how to react. It was a little awkward because I didn’t really get it at the time. For those who didn’t tune in, the note said, “Just in case you get lost along the way, here’s a flashlight so you can find your way back to me.” Finding out the meaning behind that message really melted my heart!

After finding out that we were going to the Bahamas (yay!), the next order of business was brunch with our families! I’m obviously very close to my sister. We have never lived more than two miles apart. After I was matched, we were both worried that my husband wasn’t going to live in Chicago and I would end up having to live somewhere else. That would have totally sucked, so we were both really excited when we found out that Anthony was only living a few miles north of us. Phew!

The cutest part of that brunch (the only part I actually remember) was my conversation with Bianca. She said something about wanting to be like me when she got older! So cute!

Now, to the honeymoon! It was no secret that I had some anxiety about the activities we were going to have to do. Typically, I don’t have random people planning my vacation activities, but then again there is nothing typical about any of this. I’m not really into water sports at all. I’m afraid of sharks … and for good reason! While we were actually in the Bahamas, I read an article about a boy from Chicago who was bitten by a shark not far from where we were! So it happens! (Anthony wasn’t too happy about my mom sending me that article, but you gotta stay informed! That article could have saved our lives — you never know!) Anyway, I can find the article on that if anyone needs proof that humans should definitely be afraid of sharks while in the open ocean!

Well, in any event, we still have a lot of the honeymoon left to explore, so stay tuned!

’Til next time!

Ashley

ANTHONY’S TAKE

As for our wedding night … just wow! All I could think was, This is a dream come true. A few hours before, I met an amazing woman named Ashley and I am now calling her my wife! We hit it off right away. She didn’t feel like a stranger to me — I felt connected with her right away. To think that 24 hours before this is, I was sleeping in my own bed and now I’m sleeping next to a beautiful angel and calling her my wife is crazy, but a good crazy.

Now, about the dream. Looking back, I still find my dream to be mind-blowing, to say the least. It was very vivid, like I was floating above the flashlight as it was turning, then it just stopped on the letter “A.” After a moment, the letter dissipated and a sentence showed up, “Just in case you get lost along the way, here’s a flashlight so you can find your way back to me.” After meeting Ashley, I knew what the letter “A” meant, but what did the sentence mean? How does that fit in? We have the whole season to figure that out!

Fast forward to brunch … the morning after the wedding, I remember being very excited to have brunch with our families. Not only did Ashley and I have great chemistry, but our families got along famously, like they had known each other for years! It’s hard enough marrying a stranger, but seeing our families get along right away like that truly melted my heart. The only thing I didn’t understand right away was Ashley’s relationship with her sister, Lauren. After Lauren mentioned that they hung out three to four days a week, I could tell they were obviously very close and it was nice to know that family was big for her, but more on that later in the season.

I was so excited to leave for the Bahamas with my new wife! I mean, she’s an absolute knockout for one and we have great chemistry! Top that off with the fact that I get to spend time with her on an amazing honeymoon makes it even better! I couldn’t wait to get the honeymoon started!

The best is yet to come!

Anthony

Married at First Sight airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.