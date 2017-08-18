Kailyn Lowry Signs On for Marriage Boot Camp! Find Out Which Kardashian Ex Is Join Her in Therapy

Five new couples are hoping to mend their relationships on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars.

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, who split in December 2015 following three years of marriage, are heading to the show. The exes agreed last summer to joint custody of son Lincoln, now 3, but have continued to address their issues with one another on social media. In February, the Air Force airman, 24, called the Hustle and Heart author, 25 a liar on Twitter, where they butted heads after she told a fan she’d be open to having more children.

“I thought we divorced cause she didn’t want more kids? That’s weird,” he wrote Feb. 6.

She responded in a since-deleted tweet, “You blamed me for miscarrying and our marriage was toxic, Why would I want more kids with you?”

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry Reveals Identity of the Father of Her Third Child

The MTV stars certainly won’t be the only pair on the show dealing with drama that’s played out in the public eye. The Bad Girls Club‘s Mehgan James and DeAndre Perry head to Boot Camp following her apparent dalliance with Rob Kardashian.

While multiple sources confirmed the coupling in May, Kardashian, 30, took to Twitter do deny having a new girlfriend. “Not true never even met her or heard of her before,” he wrote June 1.

Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 2, 2017

“Im just as confused as everyone else,” James, 26, tweeted the next day.

Also seeking guidance from therapists Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino: Shahs of Sunset‘s Bobby Panahi and Asifa Mirza, Bachelor in Paradise‘s Juelia Kinney and JJ Lane, and Love & Hip Hop: NY‘s Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars returns to WE tv this October.