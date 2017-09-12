Kailyn Lowry Tearfully Tells Her Ex That She Filed for Divorce as He Struggles to 'Accept It'

Demons will be unleashed and bigger secrets will be revealed on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look at the season 9 supertease, Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry feuds with her now ex-husband Javi Marroquin, from whom she divorced earlier this year.

“I filed for divorce and that’s the end of it,” Lowry, 25, says to Marroquin — the father of 3-year-old son, Lincoln.

But Marroquin doesn’t want to accept that his marriage with the MTV personality is over.

“I don’t want to accept it,” Marroquin, who wants to make their marriage work, tearfully tells her.

Later in the promo, Lowry tearfully explains “I don’t want to face this” before the supertease cuts to a scene of her seemingly storming away from a Marriage Boot Camp exercise. Viewers will also see Lowry and Marroquin learn to co-parent through their divorce as she later reveals to him that she slept with his best friend.

Four fellow couples — each with their fair share of problems — will be joining Lowry and Marroquin on the ninth season of the WE tv reality series: Juelia Kinney and JJ Lane (Bachelor in Paradise), Bobby Panahi and Asifa Mirza (Shahs of Sunset), Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly (Love & Hip Hop: NY), and Mehgan James and DeAndre Perry (Bad Girls Club).

When the series returns in October, audiences will watch the five dysfunctional pairs undergo intense counseling and decide, with help of therapists Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino, whether to save their relationships or cut ties forever.

Season 9 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premieres Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.