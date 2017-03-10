Tensions are high on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars — but this time, it’s with family.

Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition will feature a cast of famous faces along with members of their family who will undergo intense counseling and deal with their ongoing rifts when it returns in April, all for the sake of working out the dysfunction between them.

Joining the cast are Kendra Wilkinson and her mother, Patti Wilkinson; Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and brothers Marc and Frank Jr.; and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and his mother Paula Johsnon, WE tv announced in a statement Friday.

Also appearing on the series is Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, who will be joined by her parents Michael and Debra Abraham.

“I cannot have this person destroying my happiness anymore!” Kendra tearfully says in a sneak peek of the season.

Therapists Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino will also return to work with the cast through their familial issues.

Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition premieres Friday, April 28 at 9 p.m. E.T. on We tv.