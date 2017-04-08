Back to the Ballroom! Marla Maples Competes on Italian Dancing with the Stars for One-Off Event

She may not have taken home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on season 22 of Dancing with the Stars, but Marla Maples isn’t down for the count.

The ex-wife of President Donald Trump and mother of Tiffany Trump made an appearance on the Italian version of the hit show, titled Ballando con le Stelle, on Saturday for a single-night engagement during the show’s 12th season, which ends April 29. Maples, 53, will be partnered with an Italian coach and evaluated by a panel of judges, according to Italian outlet TV Zap.

“Almost showtime! #ballandoconlestelle,” the television personality and wellness advocate captioned a pre-show set photo of herself Saturday, outfitted in a long silver gown.

“#gattinonicouture thank you for making be feel bellissima I love [Italy], now it’s time!”

Almost showtime! #ballandoconlestelle #gattinonicouture thank you for making be feel bellissima ✨I love 🇮🇹now it's 💃time! A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Back to the dance floor but this time w/#BallandoConLeStelle 💃🏼 Can't wait to meet & rehearse w/my new Italian dance partner! @Ballando_Rai pic.twitter.com/N2Vm4eEl1z — marla maples (@itsmarlamaples) April 6, 2017

The mother of Tiffany Trump posed for another snap with the show’s host Milly Carlucci, whom Maples told Italian outlet Corriere della Sera she met through mutual friends in 2011. In the photo, both women are smiling for the camera as the set’s grand staircase can be seen in the background.

“Welcome to Dancing With The Stars Italy @itsmarlamaples !” Carlucci captioned the moment Instagram. “We are so [excited] to have you on the show.”

Welcome to Dancing With The Stars Italy @itsmarlamaples ! We are so exited to have you on the show #ballandoconlestelle @ballandoconlestelle @dancingabc A post shared by Milly Carlucci (@milly_carlucci) on Apr 8, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Beh, la sora Marla Trump a 54 anni dà una pista a tante 20enni. #BallandoConLeStelle pic.twitter.com/dfp01R2mql — Selvaggia Lucarelli (@stanzaselvaggia) April 8, 2017

It seems like the appearance is a great fit for Maples, who told Good Morning America following her elimination in the fourth week of the 2016 competition that she was “so sad.”

“Truly, my heart’s broken. I love the show,” the lifestyle guru admitted. “I’ve had a rough few years, and this helped me learn how to not just walk again but learn how to dance. So I really hoped to continue and I hoped we could just keep sharing the fun.

“Everybody needs to dance, I’ve learned that,” Maples added. “You keep living, you keep dancing, that’s it!”