Mark Salling Seen at 7-Eleven After Pleading Guilty to Possession of Child Pornography

Mark Salling was spotted exiting a 7/11 in Los Angeles on Monday, almost two weeks after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

The 35-year-old Glee alum looked down at the ground as he left the convenience store, wearing the same blue sweatpants and long-sleeved black shirt he was photographed wearing last week.

On Oct. 4, Salling struck a plea deal in his child pornography case. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, he will be sentenced to four to seven years in prison.

Salling must also register as a sex offender and enter a treatment program; have no verbal or electronic contact with anyone under the age of 18; stay 100 feet away from schools, parks, public swimming pools, youth centers, playgrounds and arcades; and pay $50,000 in restitution to each victim, according to court documents.

According to the documents, federal investigators say they found more than 25,000 images and 600 videos depicting child pornography on computers and thumb drives that belonged to Salling. The content depicted children as young as 3 years old being abused.

Salling, who played jock Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the hit Fox show from 2009-15, was arrested in December 2015 after investigators alleged that a laptop, hard drive, and USB flash drive seized from his residence in Sunland, California, contained thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography.