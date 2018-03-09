An ex-girlfriend of late actor Mark Salling has filed a claim against his estate asking for a $2.7 million settlement to be paid.

Roxanne Gorzela, who previously sued the Glee star for sexual battery, filed a creditor’s claim against his estate, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday. Salling died of suicide at the age of 35 on Jan. 30.

Gorzela is requesting to be named a creditor due to the settlement she won after accusing Salling of forcing her to have unprotected sex with him in March 2011. She sued him for sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence in January 2013.

Salling’s attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, Gorzela went to confront Salling at his home and allegedly found him in bed with another woman. She alleged that they got into an argument and he pushed her to the ground, causing her to hit her head. Salling was ordered to pay her $2.7 million in damages.

RELATED: The Fall of Mark Salling: From a Big Break on Glee to His Child Porn Case & Apparent Suicide

Mark Salling; Roxanne Gorzela Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Sharpshooter Images / Splash

Gorzela’s latest claim against Salling’s estates comes a month after the child pornography case against him was officially dismissed. His death was just a month before he was to be sentenced four to seven years in prison for possession of child pornography.

He was found hanging from a tree in the area of the Los Angeles River in Sunland, California, according to Los Angeles Coroner Assistant Chief Ed Winter. His cause of death was asphyxia by hanging and was ruled a suicide.

Salling pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor in October and struck a plea deal in December.