Mark Salling: Prosecutors Seek to Dismiss His Child Pornography Case After His Suicide

Prosecutors have filed a motion to dismiss the child pornography case against Mark Salling in the wake of his death.

According to The United States District Court for the Central District of California documents filed Monday — and obtained by The Blast — “Pursuant to Rule 48 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, and by leave of court endorsed hereon, the United States Attorney for the Central District of California hereby moves to dismiss the above-referenced case as to defendant Mark Wayne Salling, without prejudice.”

Salling was found hanging from a tree in the area of the Los Angeles River in Sunland, California, according to Los Angeles Coroner Assistant Chief Ed Winter, and was pronounced dead at 9 a.m. on Jan. 30 at age 35.

According to Winter, his cause of death was asphyxia by hanging and has been ruled a suicide.

The late actor’s attorney, Michael Proctor, confirmed his death to PEOPLE and said in a statement, “Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

WATCH: Mark Salling’s Mom ‘Had a Hard Time Grasping’ His Child Porn Scandal: The ‘Family Is Devastated’

His death came just a month before he was to be sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.

He was arrested in December 2015 after LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit obtained a search warrant for his home in Sunland, California. Federal investigators say they found more than 25,000 images and 600 videos depicting child pornography on computers and thumb drives that belonged to Salling. The content depicted children as young as 3 years old being abused, according to court documents.

Salling pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor in October. After striking a plea deal in December, he was due to be sentenced in March and expected to serve four to seven years in prison.

“Mark is focused on accepting responsibility and attempting to atone for his conduct,” Proctor said in a statement at the time.