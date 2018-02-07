Mark Salling's Child Pornography Case Dismissed After His Suicide

The child pornography case against Mark Salling has officially been dismissed.

United States District Judge Otis D. Wright signed an order dismissing indictment on Wednesday that states, “For good cause shown, it is hereby ordered that: The government’s motion to dismiss the indictment pursuant to Rule 48 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure is granted. The indictment in the above referenced case is dismissed without prejudice,” according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The dismissal comes one day after prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the child porn case against the Glee actor, who died of suicide at the age of 35 on Jan. 30.

Salling was found hanging from a tree in the area of the Los Angeles River in Sunland, California, according to Los Angeles Coroner Assistant Chief Ed Winter. His cause of death was asphyxia by hanging and was ruled a suicide.

His death came just a month before he was to be sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.

He was arrested in December 2015 after LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit obtained a search warrant for his home in Sunland, California. Federal investigators say they found more than 25,000 images and 600 videos depicting child pornography on computers and thumb drives that belonged to Salling. The content depicted children as young as 3 years old being abused, according to court documents.

Salling pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor in October. After striking a plea deal in December, he was due to be sentenced in March and expected to serve four to seven years in prison.

His attorney, Michael Proctor, confirmed his death to PEOPLE and said in a statement, “Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother.”

Looking back at the last few years of Salling’s life, a family source told PEOPLE, “it’s clear he was dealing with demons himself.”

“The problem doesn’t live in the existence of demons or pain or sexual appetites that began to skew as time went on,” said the source. “The inherent problem is that he did not seek help or have someone close enough to him willing to call it out.”