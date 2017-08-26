Mark Ballas Teases His Season 25 Dancing with the Stars Celebrity Partner in Three Words (Hint: She's a 'Natural')

Mark Ballas is returning for season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, but who is the pro dancer‘s celebrity partner?

Ballas, 31, sat down with PEOPLE Now on Friday, when he dished about his mystery female dance partner and gave three small hints to help viewers guess who she might be.

“She’s lovely, she’s gifted and she’s natural,” he complimented his partner, who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ballas also added the duo have “known each other for a while.”

“I wanted her to be on the show for a while, but schedules never lined up. And then I found out she was doing it and then I had something in October that cleared,” Ballas explained and admitted that her joining the show was “a big” reason for his return.

The pro dancer took two seasons off before deciding to return for the 25th season of the reality dancing competition series.

“There were aspects of it I missed, like getting to be creative and using that part of my skill set and brain. I like coming up with my own material,” he previously told PEOPLE of his upcoming return. “It’s been an insane year for [wife BC Jean] and I between getting married, Broadway and the national tour of Jersey Boys, and then our own tour and putting together our upcoming EP. But the timing really worked out.”

WATCH: Looking Ahead To Game Of Thrones’ Season Finale!

When it comes to his ideal partner, the two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner admitted that “it’s a mixture of things.”

“Dancing is not the be all and end all. People can come on with dance experience and fans freak out saying, ‘That’s not fair!’ But dance ability has nothing to do with who is going to win. It’s about having a connection and a willingness to learn. If you have a partner who really knows what they’re getting themselves in for and are willing to listen and work hard — and most importantly a trust between you — then all you need is a little spark of skill or natural talent and you’re going to go far,” he said.

“If you’re lucky enough to tick all the boxes, that’s when there’s a match made in heaven,” Ballas added.

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.