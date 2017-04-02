Reunited! SVU Stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Get Together for His Birthday

Detective Benson and Detective Stabler are back!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit favorites Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited over the weekend in honor of the actor’s 56th birthday on Sunday.

“Bensler” fans were thrilled to see the get-together documented on social media. Meloni kicked off the photo exchange with a photo of him giving his smiling former costar a kiss on the cheek, captioned “What?”

Hargitay, 53, responded moments later with a picture of her nuzzling into Meloni’s neck with the same question.

The actress also shared a selfie of the duo, writing, “Happy Birthday.”

The duo starred in the first 12 seasons of SVU together, but split up as fictional partners when Meloni left the long-running series in 2011. Hargitay remains on the show, which is now in its 18th season.

In real life, however, Hargitay and Meloni remain close friends. Most recently, the costars celebrated Valentine’s Day with a sweet snap shared with fans.

“And then that happened… Just when I thought Valentine’s Day was over,” the actress captioned a photo posted Wednesday of Meloni planting a kiss on her cheek while she smiled.

The duo also posted a cute selfie around the holidays and also showed off their selfie game last March during another off-screen get-together.