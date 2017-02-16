Benson and Stabler Are Back Together! Mariska Hargitay Has Sweet SVU Reunion with Chris Meloni

Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson just can’t stay apart for long!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni thrilled “Bensler” fanatics with a photo from their recent reunion, clearly they’re still feeling the love leftover from Valentine’s Day.

“And then that happened… Just when I thought Valentine’s Day was over,” the 53-year-old actress captioned a photo posted Wednesday of Meloni planting a kiss on her cheek while she smiled.

The nostalgia-inducing snap racked up over 118,000 likes in 14 hours.

The duo lead the first 12 seasons of SVU together, but split up as fictional partners when Meloni left the long-running series in 2011. Hargitay remains on the show, which is now in its 18th season.

In real life, however, Hargitay and Meloni remain close friends. Most recently, the costars got together for a cute selfie around the holidays.

Meloni first shared the pic on his account with the caption “Friends at Xmas.”

Hargitay reposted the smiling shot with a slew of hashtags: “#ChrisMas #ChrisKringle #AVeryBenslerChristmas #TheChrisWhoStoleChristmas #HomeMeloni #HolidayClassics #BenslerTogether.”

The adorable actors also showed off their selfie game last March during another off-screen get-together.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays (at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST) on NBC.