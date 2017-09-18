Mario Lopez Clears Up Reports He Was Assaulted at Vegas Gym — Here’s What Happened

Mario Lopez is breaking his silence on an incident that went down in Las Vegas last week.

After reports surfaced that Lopez was allegedly assaulted while leaving his hotel spa on Friday, the Extra host opened up about the ordeal Monday on his radio show, ON with Mario Lopez.

“So over the weekend in Vegas, I found myself [on] TMZ and Perez Hilton — must have been a slow news day,” quipped Lopez, 43.

“Well, let me clear it up. I wasn’t assaulted — my phone was assaulted,” he continued. “By the way, I would rather have been personally assaulted than my phone. It wouldn’t have been as inconvenient! My gosh, I had to go to Caesar’s Palace and get a new phone. It wasn’t backed up on iCloud — the whole thing is a nightmare dealing with it, in that sense.”

So, what exactly went down?

“Basically, I’m coming out of a spa — it sounds like I was coming out of a getting a massage. No, I was in the gym,” Lopez explained. “To be technical, I was coming out of the restroom. I was exiting the place, and this guy sort of bumped into me. It was a total whatever, a little accident. I said ‘Excuse me,’ tried to go about my way, and then he proceeded to get really angry and got in my face, and I was kind of laughing about it — like, ‘Are you serious?'”

“He started to get hostile,” Lopez continued. “One of the employees stepped in between us to kind of calm him down. I dropped my phone. At that point I just said, ‘Let me get my phone and get out of here.’ He heard that, picked it up and threw it against the wall as hard as he could. It smashed. Now I’m really upset, but I managed to contain myself. I showed restraint.”

Lopez said after that, the man “just went nuts” and “started shoving the other employees.”

“Three people filed assault charges,” Lopez said. “They asked me if I wanted to press charges and I said, ‘No, I don’t want to deal with anything like that.’ And I just went about my business not thinking anything of it … then I wake up, and there’s all kinds of articles about me. But I did not get assaulted, people. My phone did, and it was not that big of a deal.”

And of course, all’s well that ends well: Later that evening, the star, caught Jennifer Lopez‘s show with his wife Courtney.

About to check out @JLo with CLo… @courtneym_lopez @phvegas #Vegas #AllOfMe #PH A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

My girl @JLo got down tonight…. @phvegas #Vgeas #PH A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

“About to check out @JLo with CLo,” he captioned a photo of the two.