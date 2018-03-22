Mario Lopez is a new man.

The Extra co-host couldn’t stop grinning while wearing a long, white T-shirt and white pants just before he was baptized in the Jordan River 10 days before Easter, which falls on April 1.

Lopez, who is Catholic, shared videos of the special moment on Thursday via his Twitter account and opened up about the “moving” experience.

“We are at the Jordan River where John the Baptist baptized Jesus Christ. I’m about to get baptized,” Lopez, 44, said. “It’s a beautiful day. There’s a really cool Catholic priest that’s gonna do me the honors. And there’s a sermon going on right now. So I’m going to join these fine folks and then, bam! It’s on!”

In a second video, Lopez is led into the river by two Catholic priests, one of whom asks him a series of questions, including: “Do you believe in Jesus Christ?” and “Do you intend to serve him all your life?”

Lopez answered every question with a firm, “Yes, I do.”

As he was led back into the water by the priests, a chorus of voices began singing. Emerging from the water, Lopez couldn’t stop smiling as he shook hands with the priests and said thank you.

“Thank you! Beautiful people here, helping me, thank you. This is awesome! Wow!” he said, seemingly in disbelief. “Just got baptized in the Jordan River. Hallelujah.”

As he walked out of the river to put his shoes on, he told the camera, “That was awesome, that was so cool and I was so fortunate to meet these very nice people from Romania. They sang the song for me and everything. That was moving. That was cool.”

Lopez opened up about his faith to Fox News Latino in 2015 saying his religion has always been an important aspect of his life.

“I think as I’ve gotten older, I’ve just tried to build a more spiritual muscle in a business that is very unpredictable,” he told the outlet. “It’s nice to have something that is consistent in our life — family and faith is that for me.”