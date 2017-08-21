Maria Menounos Encourages ‘We Are Human Beings, Not Human Doings’ in Relaxed Selfie 6 Weeks After Brain Tumor Reveal

As Maria Menounos continues to heal from her brain tumor removal surgery, she is focusing on the present and choosing to enjoy each and every day.

More than six weeks after she opened up to PEOPLE in her cover interview, in which she revealed she underwent surgery for the removal of a brain tumor, Menounos shared a relaxed selfie to Instagram on Sunday.

“Happy Sunday! Remember we are human beings not human doings! Enjoy the day!” wrote Menounos, 39, who sported a bikini top and smized at the camera.

The TV and Sirius XM radio host previously told PEOPLE that she started experiencing troubling symptoms in February. “I’d been getting lightheaded on set and having headaches,” she said. “My speech had gotten slurred and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter.”

After undergoing an MRI, it was revealed that Menounos had a golf-ball-size meningioma brain tumor that was pushing on her facial nerves.

Menounos then made an appointment with her mother’s doctor, renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Keith L. Black, and they scheduled surgery for June 8 — her 39th birthday. “He said, ‘I’m 98 percent sure it’s benign but we won’t know until we get in there,’” she shared.

Thankfully, Dr. Black was able to remove 99.9 percent of the tumor — which was benign — during the seven-hour surgery.

Following a six-day hospital stay, Menounos is now back at home where she is healing and spending time with her mother, Litsa, who is battling stage 4 brain cancer (her latest MRI shows that her cancer is stable).

“I don’t have my balance fully yet but as long as I’m holding on to Keven, I’m sturdy and fine,” Menounos told PEOPLE at the time about having the support of her fiancé, Keven Undergaro. “My face is still numb. This is something that takes at least a month of healing, but I’m getting stronger and stronger every day and I’ll be back to normal very soon.”