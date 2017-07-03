GETTING REAL

After shutting down previous offers to star in her own reality TV show, Menounos finally said yes in 2014. Her eponymous Oxygen series, Chasing Maria Menounos, aired from March to May of that year and also starred her Greek immigrant parents and boyfriend of nearly 20 years, Keven Undergaro — who all live under the same roof.

"The fact that Keven and I have been together for 16 years, we're not married, we don't have kids, my Greek immigrant parents live with us," she said of the show's premise. "They're very traditional and hounding us for all of those traditional things. We live this kind of Hollywood fairy tale, but we're not really Hollywood. There are a lot of different elements in there that were interesting not only to the network and the producers, but for us to share too."