Maria Menounos is a married woman — and PEOPLE has your exclusive first look at her stunning wedding portraits.

The star tied the knot with her partner of 20 years, Keven Undergaro, on live TV just before midnight during Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast in Times Square.

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Menounos, 39, was co-hosting the show with Steve Harvey, who officiated the nuptials. Her parents, Constantine and Litsa Menounos, who is battling stage-4 brain cancer, were present for the ceremony as well.

The bride wore a Pronovias strapless lace “Randala”-designed gown with a matching detachable coat.

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Maria Menounos Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Menounos revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that the idea to tie the knot during the special came about during a conversation with a producer, who mentioned that they hoped to incorporate a live wedding into the broadcast with a to-be-determined couple.

“She said, ‘Unless you and Keven want to get married.’ And I was like, ‘Ha, ha, no,’ ” she recalled. “I was nervous but I got in the car and kept thinking about it and I was like, Wait, this really is kind of perfect.” (As it turn out, Undergaro was one step ahead of her: He had been planning a surprise wedding on Howard Stern‘s live radio show for about a year.)

“I really truly believe that it’s taken us this long [to get married] because of the pressures of putting a wedding together,” said Menounos, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor last summer. “I’ve always wanted it to be super intimate and even though this is the opposite, we can only invite our immediate family, so the pressure of who to invite is gone. This was just so perfect.”

As for Undergaro? He’s just “excited to be able to call her my wife,” he said.

“It’s been girlfriend for so long,” he said. “It will be nice to finally, finally be able to say ‘my wife.’ “