Newlywed Maria Menounos Reveals She Is Considering Surrogacy to Start a Family

“God put this all on my plate perfectly,” Menounos, 39, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on stands Friday.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she says.

Though they still want to start a family, “I need to work with doctors to see if getting pregnant is the smartest thing,” Menounos adds. “I do have some kids in the freezer, maybe we’ll implant. But if not, we’ll look into surrogacy.”

Undergaro, who was an unwavering source of support for Menounos throughout her diagnosis and recovery, feels that surrogacy might be the best option for the couple.

“We definitely want children,” he says. “But I’m very concerned about her going through a pregnancy, and I would like to explore [using a] surrogate because her body has been through hell. I want a baby desperately, but I don’t want it to be at the risk of her health.”

Though she hasn’t had an MRI since July, Menounos says she’s “doing well” and was back to work on New Year’s Eve co-hosting the Fox special with Steve Harvey.

“I really believe that God has a plan,” she says. “If I’m supposed to have a baby, it’s going to happen. If not, maybe God is protecting me from this tumor growing.”

The couple plans to start looking into surrogacy as an option this month and to talk to Menounos’ doctor.

“I’ll be due for an MRI to make sure nothing is changed and if it hasn’t, then we’ll weigh all the pros and cons and decide,” she says. “It’s hard. I really would love to have the experience [of pregnancy] once, but I feel like God is going to tell me.”