Marcus Lemonis Is Married! The Profit Star Opens Up About His Wedding Day: 'I Cried'

Congratulations are in order for Marcus Lemonis.

The Profit star, 44, wed Bobbi Raffel over the weekend, he confirmed to Page Six after teasing photos on his Instagram page.

“I cried,” he revealed to Page Six. “It was just a really special day. Nothing spectacular, very simple. It was just awesome.”

The CEO of Camping World, America’s largest RV and outdoor retailer, also told Page Six that he met Raffel about two years ago, after purchasing a fashion business she previously owned.

Bobbi and Marcus Lemonis Nick Tininenko/Getty

Lemonis shared photos of the ceremony on social media — including images of the wedding bands, bouquet and outdoor venue. He captioned each photo with “Almost” before posting a black and white selfie with his bride.

“Almost is now forever!” he wrote.

Page Six confirmed that the two tied the knot at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles — a switch made after mudslides compromised their original plans to wed in Montecito, California.

Almost A post shared by marcuslemonis (@marcuslemonis) on Feb 17, 2018 at 12:54pm PST

Almost… A post shared by marcuslemonis (@marcuslemonis) on Feb 17, 2018 at 12:45pm PST

Almost A post shared by marcuslemonis (@marcuslemonis) on Feb 17, 2018 at 12:13pm PST

Almost is now forever! A post shared by marcuslemonis (@marcuslemonis) on Feb 18, 2018 at 8:29am PST

Lemonis made his fortune in the RV business after graduating from Marquette University in 1995. He merged his company, FreedomRoads, with Camping World to create a $3 billion empire with himself at the helm.

Before starring on the CNBC reality show The Profit, in which Lemonis uses his industry know-how to help struggling businesses, he appeared on NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice and ABC’s Secret Millionaire.

Lemonis previously dated The Real Housewives of New York City star and Skinnygirl mogul Bethenny Frankel.

He once told Inc. of balancing his work and relationships, “I think in any family, in any relationship, the spouse, the significant other, the friend, has to recognize that there is a great deal of sacrifice that is made in order to be an entrepreneur. It’s a journey, really; it’s a life commitment.”

“In most cases you’ll find that relationships work out well because they’re entrepreneurs, but I can tell you that I would bet that a good chunk of relationships fall apart because people become entrepreneurs it’s a tough balance, very tough.”