Mandy Moore’s TV Husband Milo Ventimiglia Approves of Her New Fiancé: ‘We’re All Very Happy for Them’

On Monday, This is Us stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to answer a burning question: does Moore’s TV husband approve of her new real-life fiancé?

“Has your fiancé met your television husband?” DeGeneres asked, gesturing at Ventimiglia, 40.

“Yes,” Moore, 33, replied. “He’s met the whole cast. And everybody’s very close. Everyone’s significant others and what not, we’re like one big family. We really are, as cheesy and gross as that sounds.”

Asked if he’s possessive of Moore, Ventimiglia said, “No, not at all.”

“I didn’t get asked for her hand in marriage,” he joked, “but at the same time, I was okay with it.”

Don’t miss People and EW’s This Is Us LIVE viewing party! Go to People.com and EW.com on Tuesday beginning 5 p.m. PT for exclusive access to the This Is Us season 2 red carpet premiere party – with all the scoop from your favorite cast members. Then, join our editors as they bring you expert insight and can’t-miss social buzz during the premiere episode of the hit NBC drama.

“Taylor is the kind of soul, as Mandy is the most beautiful of human beings,” he continued. “So the two of them coming together, it’s like it’s right, and it’s good — we’re all very happy for them.”

“Amen,” added Brown, who recently won an Emmy for outstanding lead actor for This is Us.

Moore recently got engaged to her boyfriend of more than two years, musician, Taylor Goldsmith, and it was her costars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas who confirmed the news.

“I was just in the studio with her her boyfriend, well now fiancé, Taylor,” Sullivan told ET at a soundtrack release party.

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

The bride-to-be informed her on-screen family in their group chat.

“She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half,” Sullivan said.

Asked what fans should expect from the new season, Moore told PEOPLE that season 2 is “better than ever.”

“We just watched the first three episodes with the cast the other night together and I think I was really struck by how it’s equal parts touching and laugh-out-loud funny,” she added. “I think it’s better than ever. I’m really proud of it. Everybody just did such remarkable work across the board again, and I hope people are going to be happy with it.”

“We’re all having so much fun and it’s very emotional,” she continued. “It’s sort of our signature. If they’re looking for a good weep, they won’t be disappointed.”

Season 2 of This is Us returns to NBC on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.