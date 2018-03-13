33 Incredible Mandy Moore Throwback Photos in Honor of Tonight's This Is Us Finale

In honor of tonight’s This Is Us finale, take a few moments to look back at some of actress Mandy Moore‘s gloriously ’90s and early-aughts throwbacks, from having us all craving “Candy” to taking A Walk to Remember. You won’t regret it.

What we would give to hear the conversations these three had.

Jamie and Landon forever!

Kids today will never appreciate not having to haul around a tote full of nothing but CDs for your Discman.

Rest in peace, frosted tips.

A life-size cutout of yourself — you know, just a typical cleaning-out-the-house thing we’ve all stumbled upon.

Pure yearbook gold.

… But we’re lowkey kind of digging the haircut? In a “great for driving the kids to dance class” kind of way, but still.

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Crimped bangs are making a comeback any day now.

We can only assume this van is now being cared for in a museum, where it belongs.

Here’s to even more years of adventurous bangs, A-plus poses, and lots and lots of cats for Moore.