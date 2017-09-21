Mandy Moore on New This Is Us Season: 'Jack Isn’t Going Anywhere'

This Is Us fans, breathe easy — despite his death, Jack will still be a major part of the show, his on-screen wife confirms.

PEOPLE recently caught up with Mandy Moore, and the actress — and newly announced Garnier spokesperson — opened up about Milo Ventimiglia, his beloved character on the hit NBC series and the much-anticipated season 2.

“Milo is No. 1 on the call sheet — he isn’t going anywhere,” says Moore, 33. “He is our leader. We call him our actor department head. If you want to know what’s going on in the show or have a question about something, Milo, without fail, has the answer.”

Don’t miss People and EW’s This Is Us LIVE viewing party! Go to People.com and EW.com on Tuesday beginning 5 p.m. PT for exclusive access to the This Is Us season 2 red carpet premiere party – with all the scoop from your favorite cast members. Then, join our editors as they bring you expert insight and can’t-miss social buzz during the premiere episode of the hit NBC drama.

As for what we can expect from the new season, Moore says she thinks it’s “better than ever.”

“We just watched the first three episodes with the cast the other night together and I think I was really struck by how it’s equal parts touching and laugh-out-loud funny,” she says. “I think it’s better than ever. I’m really proud of it. Everybody just did such remarkable work across the board again, and I hope people are going to be happy with it.”

“We’re all having so much fun and it’s very emotional,” she adds. “It’s sort of our signature. If they’re looking for a good weep, they won’t be disappointed.”

Season 2 of This Is Us premieres Sept. 26 on NBC.