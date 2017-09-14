Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Are Engaged! See Their Romance in Photos

Going Strong

Moore marked their two-year anniversary with an Instagram of the two blissfully giggling. "Never not smiling with you, T," she wrote. Later that month, she sagely predicted to PEOPLE that wedding bells could be in her future. "I would definitely get married again," she said. "My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened."