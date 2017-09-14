TV
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Are Engaged! See Their Romance in Photos
This is LOVE! This Is Us star Mandy Moore and Dawes rocker Taylor Goldsmith are engaged after dating for more than two years. Let’s take a look back at their love story through photos — after all, a picture is worth 1,000 words.
The Beginning
Moore began dating Goldsmith in July 2015, but the pair kept a low profile due to her ongoing divorce from musician Ryan Adams, her husband of six years. (The filing became official in June 2016.) By December 2015, though, paparazzi snapped the pair at LAX airport.
Happy Holidays
Where were they flying from? A rustic retreat to Maine for Christmas. Moore posted plenty of pictures from the getaway, and they hit a major relationship milestone: becoming Instagram-official.
Giddy Groupie
The couple that plays together, stays together. Moore — who's planning her own musical comeback in 2018 — supported Dawes during a January 2016 concert. "So proud of this guy and the whole band for an absolutely electric hometown show last night," she captioned her Instagram.
Birthday Babes
That August, Moore didn't hold back with some social media PDA while wishing her beau a happy birthday, calling him "my favorite person" and "the best of the best."
Award Show Debut
Goldsmith tagged along to the 2016 Emmy Awards with his leading lady in September. Though Moore posed alone on the red carpet, she shared a behind-the-scenes pic with her date on Instagram. (Also, can we talk about that gorgeous Prabal Gurung gown ...)
Home Improvement
Moore gutted her midcenturary house this July and is renovating it into lovenest. "I feel like the last year of my life has really been such a cleansing period and yeah, the house is totally symbolic of where I’m lucky enough to find myself at this point in my life," she told PEOPLE, adding that there will be plenty of built-in bookshelves for Goldsmith's record collection.
Summer Love
The pair took an adventurous trip in July — and Moore realized she'd found the one. "You know you're with the right person when they don't think twice about waking up at 5:30am on vacation to go tour some slot canyons," she wrote on Instagram.
Going Strong
Moore marked their two-year anniversary with an Instagram of the two blissfully giggling. "Never not smiling with you, T," she wrote. Later that month, she sagely predicted to PEOPLE that wedding bells could be in her future. "I would definitely get married again," she said. "My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened."
Officially Engaged
In September, Goldsmith said "I Wanna Be with You" ... forever. (Okay, so we're just wishfully thinking he quoted her own pop lyrics.) He proposed at their home, and Moore flashed her engagement ring while running errands the next day.
