Mandy Moore: 'I Had 4 Different Sets of Boobs' While Acting Pregnant with Triplets on This Is Us

Mandy Moore doesn’t yet have children of her own, but she has learned a lot about pregnancy while playing a woman pregnant with triplets on This Is Us.

Moore stars as Rebecca Pearson on the NBC hit, which skips back and forth throughout four decades of the family’s life.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old actress and singer told reporters at the shows TCA day about the physical transformation her character has undergone:, “All the shades of pregnancy — from it being fun to being miserable. Yeah, it was a lot of fun.”

And while This Is Us fans have mostly noted Rebecca changing above the neck as the show has jumped around between 1979 and the present, there’s another body part that stands out for Moore.

“I think I had four different sets of boobs. Seriously,” she revealed. “There was like progression of like, this size boob, this size boob and then, like, gigantic. I was like, ‘This is insanity.’ And different pregnancy pads, yes. I was most interested in the different-sized cutlets that I had to put on.”

To ground her heavily pregnant character in reality, Moore adjusted increasingly her breathing to portray a woman on the verge of giving birth.

“Just like a lot of breathing, as you can hear,” Moore said of the inspiration behind playing Rebecca. “Just heavy breathing. Because I imagine like lugging around an extra like 60, 70, maybe more pounds.”

The series, which just scored a second and third season, took off overnight — but even Moore, who stars opposite her on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia, is shocked at the overwhelmingly positive response to the show.

“We’re still mind-boggled by it. I think people were hungry for this kind of entertainment at this particular juncture,” Moore said about the series. “I think people wanted cathartic entertainment. They wanted something that resonated on an emotional level with them. It was a point of television that they could talk about the characters’ obstacles and challenges with their friends and family, and find a way to relate it back to their life.”

She added: “I think people just were hungry for a show like this.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.