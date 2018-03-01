Mandy Moore is an expert at crying, but even she had difficulties playing one of Ellen DeGeneres‘ silly games.

During Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 33-year-old This is Us star had to fight to keep from laughing as she played DeGeneres’ new game “Why Is Mandy Crying?”

Much like her hilarious phrase-guessing game “Speak Out,” Moore was forced to try and explain to the 60-year-old television host why she was crying — while her mouth was filled with a large plastic device which made enunciation incredibly difficult.

But as is so often the case with these types of games, Moore struggled to make DeGeneres understand the words that were coming out of her mouth — and she nearly lost her composure trying to tell her that a donkey had “bucked” her mom.

“The donkey did what to your mom?” the television host asked, after hearing what she thought was a very different word.

During the episode, DeGeneres also took the opportunity to gift the actress a very special This is Us-themed gift: a Crock-Pot.

“So you have a blender, you have a toaster, you have a mixer. There’s something missing and I want to give you a housewarming gift so it’s gonna go on that shelf,” DeGeneres said before whipping out a shiny new Crock-Pot with a big red bow.

“I will remember to unplug this after I’m done using it,” Moore added with a laugh, referencing the kitchen appliance that played a part in the demise of her TV husband played by Milo Ventimiglia.

The episode resulted in many devastated fans turning their backs on their Crock-Pots. To make good with the brand, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Ventimiglia created a hilarious Super Bowl ad with the hashtag #CrockPotIsInnocent. Ventimiglia also stopped by DeGeneres’ show to come to the tool’s defense.

“I think there was a lot of misdirected hate at a Crock-Pot as opposed to a faulty slow cooker from the past,” he said in February. “The good news is it didn’t slowly cook Jack.”