Mandy Moore definitely won’t be a bridezilla.

“I don’t think I’m going to have a big, old affair. So think it will be small and quiet and private,” Moore told reporters at the Rape Foundation’s Annual Brunch in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

Moore, 33, recently got engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith.

“I’m really lucky,” she said. ” My job allows me to get dressed up and take pictures and be the center of attention in a way that makes me slightly uncomfortable that I don’t know if I — I’ve never dreamed of emulating that in my real life. So I think I’ll probably take the opposite route when it comes to getting married.”

And as she told PEOPLE last month, she won’t be wearing a traditional wedding dress, either.

“This is my second go-round,” said Moore, who was married to rocker Ryan Adams from 2009-2016. “I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again. I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends. No bridal magazines for me.”

Moore and the rest of her This is Us costars were honored at the Rape Foundation’s event for their work in teaching empathy on the hit NBC show, which the organization sees as a key to increasing rape prevention and aiding in victim recovery.

“It’s funny to think that we’re being honored. I kind of view it quite the opposite. I think we have the honor of honoring the Rape Treatment Center,” she said.

“You leave feeling inspired, and it’s heartwarming, and heartbreaking, and everything sort of all rolled into one,” she added. “The numbers are staggering to think that one in five women will be raped in her lifetime. One in every four girls, and one in every six boys will be sexually abused before the age of 18. These numbers don’t lie, and yet it’s so stigmatized, still. We don’t talk about it, and I feel like events like this are important to shine a light on the work that’s being done but continue the dialogue and the conversation around rape and sexual abuse.”

Moore said this is an especially important time to “support women and victims,” and that although she’d never experienced sexual assault during her career, “I certainly believe and support women that have, and I’m not naive enough to believe that it doesn’t happen.”

Asked what her greatest reward so far for having the chance to work on This is Us, Moore replied, “everything,” because the show “has really spoken to people.”

“I hate to use the word important because you don’t want to pat yourself on the back,” Moore added, describing the NBC drama as something, “that feels like it needs to exist right now, like people are really hungry for this kind of entertainment, and to be able to feel their feelings, and have a place to put their feelings and cry and laugh and bring us all closer.”

“I feel like we’re at a time in culture and history where everything is making us at this point choose whether or not we’re on one side or the other, and I feel like our show is the opposite. It’s like, nope, we’re all together. We have more in common than we think, and let’s put that aside and come together for an hour a week and celebrate that,” Moore continued.

This is Us airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on NBC.