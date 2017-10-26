This Is Us star Mandy Moore opens up about overcoming personal turmoil and why now she’s happier than ever. Subscribe now for a look inside her new life — only in PEOPLE!

Mandy Moore hopes to be a mother one day, but she isn’t in any rush.

In September, the actress and singer got engaged to her musician boyfriend, Taylor Goldsmith — frontman for the band Dawes — whom she met on Instagram.

“I feel incredibly understood and supported,” Moore, 33, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue of her new fiancé. “I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, ‘I got your back.’ I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together.”

Looking to her future with Goldsmith, Moore says she hopes to “have a family” within the next decade. “I hope my family is happy and healthy,” she shares of where she sees herself in the next 10 years. “Other than that, that feels like the most important things — family and feeling fulfilled with my job.”

Last fall, audiences fell in love with Moore’s Rebecca Pearson, the matriarch on NBC’s hit series This Is Us. For Moore, playing a mother of three and being around little ones has admittedly “quelled” her baby fever.

“Baby fever is alive and well,” she shares, and adds of being on set, “There’s toddler toys, and baby mats, and stuff all around, so I get that fix.”

“Then sometimes it does the opposite. Sometimes after a really long day with fussy babies, because babies are going to be fussy, Milo and I are both like, ‘Cool, we’re good.’ We get to hand them back to the parents, and they get to deal with the fussiness, and dirty diapers, and whatnot, and we get to go home and not have to worry about it,” says Moore, who alongside costar Milo Ventimiglia, works with babies on the drama.

In fall 2016, Moore told PEOPLE that “doing the show and holding babies, there is something very fundamentally biological and I feel it kicking. I hold these babies onset and I feel it in my insides.”

For now, Moore is enjoying this “very happy time” of her life.

Of becoming a mother, she says, “It’ll happen when it’s supposed to.”