The Pearsons Are Back! Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia Reunite with This Is Us Cast

We can hardly wait until This Is Us returns this fall.

In the meantime, the cast was together again on Monday at the Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Upfronts party presented by Netflix and Terra Chips in New York City.

On-screen couple Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia had a photo-op with their TV son Justin Hartley as well as Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan, who play Beth and Toby respectively.

Sullivan told PEOPLE that Ventimiglia is the cast member who gets entrusted with the show’s secrets (“I have a trustworthy face!” Ventimiglia interjected) and added he hopes to see Toby and Kate get married at some point.

After screening a video for those in attendance, Ventimiglia told PEOPLE, “It never feels good to make people cry, but at the same time, to make someone feel a little bit of emotion is always a good thing.”

Fans learned in January about the show being renewed for not only season 2 but also season 3. But recently, NBC announced it will be placing a significant bet on the sophomore season by moving the show to the coveted 9 p.m. Thursday slot in their newly revamped Must See TV lineup.

And on Monday, the network released a look back at the first season that incorporated real-life fans’ stories to show how the show has resonated with people. What made it even better (and emotional) was when Moore, Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown surprised those fans mid-testimonial.

Also on Monday, the This Is Us cast reunited at the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation. “Back at it with the fam,” Moore captioned her on-screen family portrait.

“Reunited and it feels so good! I missed these beautiful humans and I know you all have too. September is around the corner and this time we’re coming back to must see TV on Thursday night!” Metz wrote on Instagram.

Season two of This Is Us returns to NBC in the fall.