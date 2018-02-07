Mandy Moore: My This Is Us Husband Milo Ventimiglia Is 'the Ultimate Partner in Crime'

Milo Ventimiglia isn’t just Mandy Moore‘s on-screen husband — he’s her “partner in crime.”

On Sunday, after more than a year of mounting anticipation, This Is Us fans finally learned how Rebecca’s (Moore) husband Jack (Ventimiglia), the beloved Pearson family patriarch, died.

Although the episode — and many more to follow — was heart-wrenching and tear-filled, Moore, 33, assures that she and Ventimiglia, 40, do share laughs together between scenes.

“Also this guy. A little BTS shot to illustrate that we do know how to have fun on set,” Moore captioned a candid and laughing photo of herself and Ventimiglia. “The ultimate partner in crime. There’s no Rebecca without Jack. ❤ you, @miloanthonyventimiglia.”

Moore also praised the beloved Gerald McRaney — who delivered Jack and Rebecca’s triplets on the NBC sensation — and the “little big three” in another Instagram post, and shared that she is “ready for sunnier times” to come on the emotion-packed drama.

“Episode 215. What an absolute honor and pleasure it is to work with this gentleman,” she wrote. “And although these last few episodes were integral in the story of this family, my tear ducts are ready for sunnier times (even just for a moment). #geraldmcraney #thelittlebigthree #thisisus.”

In a special post-Super Bowl episode on Sunday, the hit NBC series finally aired Jack’s death. Although many assumed he died in the house fire, audiences learned that he passed away later that day in the hospital, after going into cardiac arrest while Rebecca was getting a candy bar from the vending machines.

Although fans are devastated by the loss of TV’s favorite dad, fans have been assured that Ventimiglia isn’t going anywhere, thanks to the drama’s time-hopping structure.

“When they learn what happened to Jack, I think people are going to find themselves surprised with their own emotion,” Ventimiglia told Entertainment Weekly in January. “I really think people are going to have a hard time accepting it, but what they should know is that even when we do find out Jack’s death, it doesn’t mean that Jack goes away. That’s a good thing to remind people of — I’m not going away from the show, Jack is still around. There is still so much story to mine in this world of This Is Us.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.