Mandy Moore Lovingly Gazes into Fiancé Taylor Goldsmith’s Eyes in Adorable Flashback Photo

Mandy Moore will never forget the 2017 Emmy Awards thanks to her fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith.

On Friday, the This Is Us star shared a photo in honor of #FlashbackFriday of the pair standing side-by-side before the annual television awards and gave a shout-out to Goldsmith, who flew across the country to support her on the day of the Emmys.

“#FBF to Emmy Sunday when this guy flew across the country the morning of just to share the day with me. 😍😍😍😍” Moore, 33, captioned the image.

#FBF to Emmy Sunday when this guy flew across the country the morning of just to share the day with me. 😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

On the way to the Emmys, Moore shared a snap of her beau on her Instagram Stories with the text, “this guy flew across the country today to come with me to the #Emmys.”

After more than two years of dating, Moore got engaged to her musician boyfriend last month when he popped the question with a delicate, round-cut sparkler.

WATCH: Mandy Moore Opens Up About Building a Home with Boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith: I’m Ready To Start Over

This summer, Moore celebrated her two-year dating anniversary with Goldsmith, who is a member of the indie rock band, Dawes. “The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T,” she captioned a smiling photo of the couple in July.

Despite her past divorce from musician Ryan Adams after six years of marriage, Moore told PEOPLE in July that the thought of walking down the aisle again is “not scary” to her.

“I would definitely get married again,” Moore said.

“My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened,” she added.