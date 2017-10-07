Mandy Moore Documents Her Upper Endoscopy to Test for Celiac Disease on Instagram

This is how Mandy Moore takes care of her health.

On Saturday, the This is Us star documented her trip to the doctor to find out whether she had celiac disease, posting a snippet of the visit to her Instagram story.

“Grog city,” Moore, 33, wrote. “Just had an upper endoscopy to officially see whether or not I have celiac [disease] (only way to officially diagnose)…things are looking 👌).”

According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that negatively affects the way people digest gluten. When a person with celiac disease eats gluten, their body triggers an immune response which can cause intestinal damage. Although there is no cure for it, currently the only treatment is to adopt a strict gluten-free diet.

In July, Moore — who recently got engaged to Taylor Goldsmith — revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with celiac disease.

“Well, this definitely takes the (now gluten free cake) for bummer news,” she wrote on her Instagram story at the time. “Any celiac sufferers out there with any helpful tips??”

Later, she posted another message, thanking her fans for sharing their knowledge with her, adding that there were “so many lovely humans out there. My heart is full.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mandy Moore Shows Off New Ring After Engagement To Taylor Goldsmith

Recently, it seems like the actress has been sticking to a gluten-free diet.

In an Instagram post from her engagement party, she wrote, “My heart bursts for each and every one of these ladies. If you are the company you keep, then I am in excellent standing. Thank you @rp1313 for being the greatest hostess/sister/bff and for giving us all a reason to hang, celebrate and enjoy some delightful gluten-free tea sandwiches (and 🥂) like ladies do.”