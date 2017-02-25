Mama June’s Weight Loss Was a Total Revenge Move Against Sugar Bear

Mama June Shannon‘s motivation to lose weight has been revealed.

The reality star opened up on the premiere of her new show, Mama June: From Hot to Not, that she decided to lose weight when her ex, Sugar Bear, revealed he was getting married and that he wanted her to be there.

June’s daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo,” and Lauryn “Pumpkin,” encouraged her along the way. Her workouts consisted of workout tapes and sticking to the salad bar while on Tinder dates.

Despite her efforts to snag a date to Sugar Bear’s wedding, June’s date, Jeff, ends up walking out of the restaurant midway through dinner, despite the producer’s pleas to stay.

“What’s the point?” Jeff asks.

After succumbing to unhealthy eating habits, June’s manager, Gina, suggests weight loss surgery which takes her to Los Angeles to meet with a doctor. With her heart set on surgery, June’s real work is maintaining a healthy lifestyle — but can she pull through?

“After the weight loss surgery, I’m going to look completely different,” June told PEOPLE in an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season. “I’m scared, too,” she admits to her daughters with tears in her eyes as she lays in a hospital bed awaiting surgery.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv and you can watch the premiere episode here.