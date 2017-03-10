Here's the Real Reason Mama June Went from a Size 18 to a Shocking Size 4

Mama June Shannon‘s trainer has tough love for his reality star client.

In an exclusive PEOPLE Now clip from Mama June: From Hot To Not, Shannon and her trainer, Kenya Crooks, take a break on park swings to reevaluate her slim down goals and whether she is losing weight for herself and not just revenge.

“The reason why I’m pushing you so hard is I know you can do better. Question: Why are you doing this?” Crooks starts.

June confesses, “I’m trying to lose weight for Sugar Bear’s wedding because my ex is getting married. I’m trying to rebrand myself as like the skinnier Mama June.”

Crooks is skeptical and says June’s reasons don’t have to do with her.

“At some point you have to make a conscientious decision to start putting yourself first,” he urges.

Though June insists she wants to be “the hottest thing at this wedding,” she worries if she can reach her goal dress — a size 4, down from her size 18! And Crooks has no doubts June can flaunt her new self and “goal dress” at the wedding, sealing it with the “power of the pinky.”

“Can we both agree that we’re together?” he says, to which June says, “Yeah!”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.