TV
As Her Slimdown Continues, See Mama June’s Evolution in Photos
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star is documenting her extensive weight loss surgery on a new show, Mama June: From Not to Hot
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
More
Jennifer Lopez's World of Dance Competitors Have Worked with Everyone from Beyoncé to Bieber
1 of 8
TIME FOR A CHANGE
Mama June Shannon of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo — famous for raising pageant princess Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and dishing out plates of "sketti" (a.k.a. spaghetti noodles topped with heaps of butter and liberal squirts of ketchup) — decided she was ready to drop some pounds and get her health in check. With the wedding of her cheating ex, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, coming up, the 37-year-old reality star underwent a series of weight loss and plastic surgeries, documenting the process in a WEtv series, Mama June: From Not to Hot. The first of the seven one-hour episodes saw Mama June being wheeled into surgery. "I'm going to look completely different," she promised. But "I'm scared, too."
2 of 8
NEXT STEPS
Surgery wasn't the last stop, though: Mama June also enlisted trainer Kenya Crooks to whip her into shape — which meant ridding her kitchen of indulgences like ice cream and candy. Though on the verge of giving up, she kept persevering, telling viewers, "This surgery is the scariest thing I've ever done, but I mean, there is a skinnier person inside of me."
3 of 8
THE TRANSFORMATION
Daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon dished about her mother's changing physique, saying she actually got a gastric sleeve in May 2015, but saw her weight loss taper off. "It came to a point where [the trainer] had to step in because she hit another plateau with the gastric sleeve, and wasn't losing any more weight," she explained to Entertainment Tonight. But with a decreasing number on the scale came excess skin, which Mama June had surgically removed. "She got her boobies done," Pumpkin also shared. "She got them from a 44 long to 36 up."
4 of 8
COMING ALONG
"When I tell you this is the greatest transformation of all time, get ready," trainer Crooks (pictured) told PEOPLE of the reality star’s slim down, which WEtv is calling "the most shocking transformation in reality TV history." Though final results won't be seen until the From Not to Hot finale, Crooks promised "you won't even be able to recognize her." Part of the process included "changing how she looked at food," the trainer said. "We had to cut down the portions." Now, "she's doing awesome. She's killing it, but we're looking at making it even more so."
5 of 8
FEELING IT
"I’ve never felt this good before," Mama June admitted on a recent episode of From Not to Hot. "Eating healthy gives me a lot more energy, which makes me work out harder and makes me lose the weight faster."
6 of 8
A MAJOR MILESTONE
While shopping for a flower girl dress for Honey Boo Boo to wear to Sugar Bear's wedding, Mama June was convinced to slip into a gown herself — and was amazed at what she saw in the mirror. "I may not wanna be getting married, but damn, I look mighty hot in a wedding dress," she said.
7 of 8
SEEING THE FINISH LINE
"I'm definitely not going to have any more [surgeries]," Mama June shared on the Dominic Nati Show, adding that the WEtv didn't foot the bill for her transformation. "I had to pay, just like everybody else," she said. But the surgeries were "going to happen whether I had [bills] or not."
8 of 8
A BIG LOSS
"When I started losing the weight, I weighed over 450 lbs.," Mama June said on a recent episode of From Not to Hot. "I had the gastric sleeve [surgery] and lost 160 lbs." Her current weight? Just 199 lbs. A size 4 "revenge dress" is hanging in her closet, a gift from niece Amber to wear to Sugar Bear's wedding. Will she make it work — and work it? From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on WEtv.
See Also
More
Jennifer Lopez's World of Dance Competitors Have Worked with Everyone from Beyoncé to Bieber
More
WATCH: Mama June Storms Out on Date Who Insults Her Breasts: 'I've Lost Weight & I'm Proud'
Jennifer Lopez's World of Dance Competitors Have Worked with Everyone from Beyoncé to Bieber
Survivor’s Mikayla Wingle Is Married: See the Gorgeous Wedding Photos!
Blac Chyna Wishes Ex Rob Kardashian a Happy Birthday amid Custody Drama over Daughter Dream