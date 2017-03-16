See How Mama June Went from Not to Hot with Survivor-Inspired Workout

Kenya Crooks may be whipping Mama June Shannon into shape on Mama June: From Not To Hot, but another reality show is the inspiration behind a workout that got Shannon’s heart pumping.

The celebrity trainer stopped by PEOPLE Now to show host Andrea Boehlke an exercise move inspired by her stint on Survivor: Game Changers.

“Whenever you say ‘Survivor,’ I’m thinking competition. I’m thinking grueling. I’m thinking going hard,” says Crooks.

With that, the trainer explains his “Kenya-fied Rockettes Move,” a simple exercise that anyone can do at home using just a stool or a chair.

“It’s really going to get your heart rate going. It’s really going to work your thighs and your booty. It is going to work the lower part of your abdominals and your hip flexers also,” he says.

Crooks demonstrates lifting his legs over the stool, one at a time, and Boehlke quickly catches on to the “bounce and kick” motion.

“It gets your heart rate up too,” the three-time Survivor contestant notes when they finish.

Crooks agrees, “Yes, it will kick your booty!”

Catch Kenya Crooks on Mama June: From Not to Hot on Friday (10 p.m. ET) on WEtv, and see Andrea Boehlke on Survivor: Game Changers on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET) on CBS.