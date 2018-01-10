Mama June Shannon Hits the Red Carpet, Shows Off 300-Lb. Weight Loss

Mama June Shannon is ready for her close-up.

The reality star hit the red carpet for WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta season 2 premiere in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday night. Shannon, 38, showed off her 300-lb. weight loss in a deep blue gown with cut-out sleeves and silver heels.

Shannon was accompanied by her daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, who brought her 1-month-old daughter, Ella Grace.

Mama June Shannon Paras Griffin/Getty

From left: Mama June Shannon, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Paras Griffin/Getty

Shannon dropped 300 lbs. last year from her onetime high of 460 lbs. She documented her drastic transformation on WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot, in which she spent upwards of $75,000 to have gastric sleeve surgery, breast augmentation and skin removal surgery on her “turkey neck,” “bat wings” and stomach — where a combined total of 9 lbs. of skin was removed.

“It’s all about portion control for me,” she recently told PEOPLE exclusively of how she’s kept the weight off. “It’s not easy to eat like you’re ‘supposed to’ and hit the gym all the time, but I’m just trying to maintain it the best I can.”

In addition to making better food choices and working out whenever she can, Shannon admitted that one of her secrets is that she sleeps in until 1 p.m. — and skips breakfast.

“This sounds bad,” she admitted, “but I’m more of a snacker.” (A typical snack for Shannon consists of grapes and cheese, and then for dinner she’ll make a healthy meal like “baked chicken and quinoa” or “baked pork chops, corn and beans,” her go-to dish.)

Mama June: From Not to Hot returns for season 2 on Friday.