Call Her Hot Mama June! Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin Talk About Their Mom's Journey from 460 Lbs. to a Size 4

Mama June Shannon may just need to change her name to Hot Mama June.

After undergoing weight loss surgery, the matriarch of the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo family will reveal her new body on the reality TV screen in WE tv’s new docu-dramedy Mama June: From Not to Hot. But first, her daughters Alana (known better to fans as “Honey Boo Boo”) and Lauryn (AKA “Pumpkin”) stopped by Entertainment Tonight to explain how their mother went from 460 lbs. to a size 4.

“She had gastric sleeve back in May of 2015, and then she slowly started losing weight, and the reason she got the gastric sleeve was because she hit a plateau — she couldn’t lose any weight,” Pumpkin explained of her mom’s surgery to make her stomach smaller. “And then it came to a point where [the trainer] had to step in because she hit another plateau with the gastric sleeve, and wasn’t losing any more weight.”

After losing the pounds, Shannon, 37, underwent further surgeries to remove excess skin and lift her breasts.

“She got her boobies done,” Pumpkin shared. “She got them from a 44 long to 36 up.”

Of course, Shannon is ready to flaunt her new look, but she has to stay hidden until the new show premieres.

“It is very hard because mama, she is a very stubborn person, and she wants to do everything,” Pumpkin said. “She’s like, ‘Alright, I’ve got to go to the store,’ and we’re like, ‘Mama, no, you need to stay in the house because if somebody gets a picture with you…'”

She adds, “Even if she does go out, she has to be, like, suited up.”

Honey Boo Boo, 11, and Pumpkin, 17, hung out in New York City while promoting their mom’s new show, in which Shannon adjusts to her new body and hits the dating scene after saying goodbye to her “old life” — specifically her ex, Sugar Bear, who cheated on her.

Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.