Gobble Be Gone! Mama June Is Wrapped Up ‘Like a Christmas Tree’ — and in Horrible Pain! — After Skin-Removal Surgery

For Mama June Shannon, beauty comes no shortage of pain.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality star has completed her skin removal surgery, but she’s experiencing a large amount of pain.

In the clip, Shannon’s medial assistant Brenda comes in to check on her after the surgery.

“How are you doing,” she asks Shannon.

“Doing pretty good,” the 37-year-old responds before cracking her first joke. “Who put the lumberjack pants on me?”

Brenda goes on to compliment Shannon’s new body while pointing out her surgical drains.

“You are looking hot, Mama,” she tells the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch. “The doctor said everything went great and in the morning you get to lose all of these little bulbs. You look like a Christmas tree.”

“Just so you know, I spoke to everybody back in Georgia and your family knows that you are doing great,” Brenda assures her.

“I’m glad the girls know I’m okay, because I was worried about them being worried because the surgery took so long,” Shannon says in a voiceover. “I just hope the pain doesn’t last as long as it did last time.”

Throughout the series, fans have witnessed the mother of four undergo a drastic body transformation. Not only did she get a personal trainer and nutritionist, but Shannon also underwent a weight loss surgery all for the sake of her health.