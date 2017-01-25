Mama June Shannon Vows to Look 'Completely Different' After Intense Weight Loss Surgery in From Not to Hot Sneak Peek

Mama June Shannon is back and ready to debut her all-new look!

On Feb. 24, Shannon, 37, will return to the reality TV screen in WE tv’s new docu-dramedy Mama June: From Not to Hot, which will document her physical and emotional life-changing transformation.

Throughout the course of seven one-hour episodes, audiences will watch the mother of four undergo a series of extensive plastic surgeries and intense workouts — but not without the support of her family!

“After the weight loss surgery, I’m going to look completely different,” Shannon says in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season. “I’m scared, too,” she admits to her daughters with tears in her eyes as she lays in a hospital bed awaiting surgery.

In the clip, Shannon reveals that the turning point was when she said goodbye to her “old life” — specifically her ex, Sugar Bear, who cheated on her — and decided to get a handle on her health.

“When I’m done, I’m not even going to recognize my own self in the mirror,” she says in the clip.

In addition to close family and friends, her daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Shannon and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon will encourage the new series’ star as she transforms her life, and battles self-doubt — and her temptations to cheat.

The single mother will also dive back into the dating world after she learns that Sugar Bear is readying to walk down the aisle.

“We are pleased to show viewers a new side of Mama June as she transforms her body, and her life, while still maintaining her signature sense of humor,” said WEtv president, Marc Juris, in a statement. “We are rooting for her as she goes on her amazing journey and we know the audience will too.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.