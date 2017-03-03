Mama June Gets Her Red-Hot Size 4 Revenge Dress — and Motivation to Slim Down for Sugar Bear's Wedding

Mama June Shannon is working on her revenge body!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality star arrives home post-surgery feeling “five months pregnant” and recognizing that “everything is about to change” — including her waist line.

As motivation to drop the remaining lbs. that she needs to lose, her niece Amber gets Mama June a little “welcome home present.”

“I had to give her some motivation,” Amber explains. “I mean, she’s gotta be looking good at Sugar Bear’s wedding.”

Enter pink bag containing a size 4, red-hot “revenge dress.”

“This is for Sugar Bear’s wedding,” Amber explains about the dress, which Mama June is meant to wear to her ex’s upcoming nuptials. “This is what you’re working towards. To go, ‘ooh, baby baby, look at me.’ ”

But Mama June expresses some hesitation about the size of the dress: “I’m a 22/24 right now. This is like 20 sizes smaller than me.”

Although she has her work cut out for her in the weight loss department, Mama June is up for the challenge — especially when it comes to showing off her slimmed-down figure at Sugar Bear’s nuptials.

“You’re going to look better than the bride,” says Amber.

And Mama June knows it. “Oh, I’m going to look better than her any damn way. Any day of the week,” she snaps back.

Clearly, Mama June wants to remind Sugar Bear what he had — and lost.

She jokes, “Sugar Bear’s going to be like, ‘Damn, I want to hit that with my sausage.’ ”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on WEtv.