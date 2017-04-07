Shaaade! Find Out Who Slammed Mama June Shannon Rival Jennifer Lamb’s Wedding Dress

It may have been her special day, but not everyone loved Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson‘s bride’s wedding dress.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Friday evening’s finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot, slimmed-down Mama June Shannon decides to attend the wedding of her ex, Sugar Bear, and his new wife, Jennifer Lamb, in support of her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s role as flower girl.

Under a white tent in Sugar Bear’s backyard, audiences watch his and Lamb’s family and friends gather together to witness the matrimony of the couple — including red-hot Mama June (she recently underwent an extensive series of surgeries that include the insertion of a gastric sleeve, breast augmentation and skin removal on her “turkey neck,” “bat wings” and stomach) who dons her form-fitting, size 4 red dress.

To kick off the ceremony, Sugar Bear and Honey Boo Boo walk down the aisle arm in arm to the front of the tent where they find a trio of white candles, which the 11-year-old lights after multiple failed — and awkward — attempts.

Finally, the big moment arrives when bride-to-be Lamb makes her grand entrance with her son, Joseph, and walks down the aisle to meet her groom. But instead of choosing a traditional white gown for her nuptials, Lamb opts for a red, black and patterned dress with a simple strand of pearls at the neck.

Based off of Mama June, 37, and her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s facial expressions, they clearly aren’t impressed by Lamb’s bridal gown pick.

“Jennifer’s dress is so pretty. I want one myself. It looks like some curtains or f—ing tablecloth from 1962,” Pumpkin, 17, jokes.

FROM COINAGE: The True Cost of Famous TV Apartments

When Lamb meets Sugar Bear at the front of the tent, the ceremony can begin. But while examining her ex’s mannerisms, Mama June tells trainer Kenya Crooks that Sugar Bear looks “scared.”

“His baby mama behind him,” Crooks offers as a reasoning for Sugar Bear’s apparent nerves.

Despite the ceremony’s purpose to be focused on her father and new stepmother, Honey Boo Boo manages to steal the show by being camera ready and “posing just in case someone wanted to get a picture” of her.

The finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.